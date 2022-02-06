1 minute read
S.Korea surpasses 1 million total COVID cases with new daily record
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SEOUL, Feb 6 (Reuters) - South Korea on Sunday surpassed one million cumulative COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, Yonhap news agency reported, as health officials reported a new daily high of 38,691 new infections driven by an Omicron variant outbreak.
Deaths have remained low in the highly vaccinated country, with 15 new deaths reported, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Himani Sarkar
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.