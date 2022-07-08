S.Korea takes more steps to cut living costs

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - South Korea unveiled on Friday measures valued at some 810 billion won ($624.84 million) to help ease people's living costs, including removal of tariffs on some food imports and increased welfare support for low-income earners.

The finance ministry released the measures after a meeting of senior officials presided by President Yoon Suk-yeol as the country's inflation last month hit the highest since the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago.

($1 = 1,296.3400 won)

