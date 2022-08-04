S.Korea, U.S. express concerns over N.Korea, vow to maintain strong deterrence

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is greeted by South Korea?s National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo before their meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, August 4, 2022. Yonhap via REUTERS

SEOUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Parliament speakers of South Korea and the United States expressed on Thursday their concerns over increasing threats posed by North Korea, and agreed to support efforts to maintain strong and extended deterrence against the isolated nation

A joint statement was issued after South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo met with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her visit to Seoul.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin, Joori Roh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.