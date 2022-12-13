S.Korea, U.S., Japan to coordinate sanctions on N.Korea -S.Korea envoy

[1/2] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 11th Meeting of the Political Bureau of the 8th Central Committee in this undated photo released on December 1, 2022. KCNA via REUTERS















JAKARTA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - South Korea, Japan and the United States will coordinate sanctions and close gaps in the international sanctions regime against North Korea, Seoul's envoy for North Korea said on Tuesday.

Kim Gunn, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, said at a meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts that North Korea was becoming more aggressive and blatant in its nuclear threat.

Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Ed Davies











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.