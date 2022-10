SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - South Korea and the U.S. military fired four surface-to-surface missiles into the sea off of the east coast in response to North Korea's recent nuclear provocation, Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday, referring to a series of missile tests by North Korea.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.