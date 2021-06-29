Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
S.Korean ex-chief prosecutor to challenge Moon's party for presidency

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in poses with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (not pictured) at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera/Pool

SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - A former South Korean prosecutor-general launched on Tuesday a bid to become president in an election next year saying the administration of President Moon Jae-in was corrupt and had to be defeated.

Moon is limited to just one term under the constitution. His liberal party has yet to nominate its candidate for the presidential election but former top prosecutor Yoon Seok-youl said Moon's supporters had to be voted out.

"We have to stop the corrupt and incompetent ruling forces' attempt to extend their term and plunder people," Yoon told a news conference.

Moon and his government reject accusations of corruption.

The conservative Yoon has been topping polls for presidential candidates since he resigned from the prosecutor job in March.

In a Realmeter survey released last week, Yoon won the support of 32.3% of respondents with Lee Jae-myung, the popular governor of Gyeonggia province and a member of Moon's party, coming second on 22.8 percent.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin Editing by Robert Birsel

