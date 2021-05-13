Skip to main content

Asia PacificS.Korean fishermen sue Japanese govt over Fukushima water -Yonhap

Reuters
1 minute read

South Korean fishing boats take part in a marine protest, part of nationwide protests to demand Japan withdraw its decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, at the sea off Incheon, South Korea, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

South Korean fisheries associations filed a lawsuit against the Japanese government at a local court on Thursday, seeking compensation for the planned release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives of Jeju Island and a shipowners' association told a news conference outside the Jeju District Court they were demanding about 10 million won ($8,800) per day from the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Yonhap said.

Japan's government said in April it would release more than 1 million tonnes of treated water from the Fukushima site in stages starting in about two years.

($1 = 1,132.2200 won)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 7:43 AM UTCJapan vaccine chief blames drug approval system for slow inoculation drive

Japan's COVID-19 vaccine chief has blamed a rigid drug approval system for a slow inoculation campaign that is relying on only one approved shot, as a fourth wave of infections raises worries amid preparations for the Summer Olympics.

Asia PacificTaiwan proposes $7.5 bln in spending as domestic COVID-19 cases rise
Asia PacificNew Zealand PM sets out plans to re-connect with post-pandemic world
Asia PacificS.Korean fishermen sue Japanese govt over Fukushima water -Yonhap
Asia PacificSamsung boosts non-memory chip investment to $151 bln as S.Korea offers bigger tax breaks