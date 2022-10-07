S.Korean President, Japan PM want nations' relations back to 'good old days' -Newsis

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol delivers a speech as he holds his first official news conference, after taking office in May, to mark 100 days in office, in Seoul, South Korea August 17, 2022. Chung Sung-Jun/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

SEOUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Friday he shared thoughts with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that the relationship between the two countries should "return to the good old days", according to media outlet Newsis.

Yoon's remarks come a day after he held a 25-minute phone call with his counterpart on Thursday to discuss North Korea's missile launches.

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

