SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - South Korean digital bank Kakao Bank Corp said on Monday its planned initial public offering is expected to raise at least 2.2 trillion won ($1.95 billion) at the low end of an indicative price range.

($1 = 1,130.6700 won)s

