S.Korea's President-elect asks China's Xi for cooperation after N.Korea's ICBM launch
TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol asked Chinese President Xi Jinping for close coordination on North Korea's complete denuclearisation, Yoon's office said on Friday.
Yoon had a telephone conversation with Xi, his office said, a day after Pyongyang conducted an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Philippa Fletcher
