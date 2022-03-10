1 minute read
S.Korea's president-elect had telephone talks with U.S. Biden - Yonhap
TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden had telephone talks on Thursday, Yonhap News reported, citing Yoon's party.
Conservative Yoon was elected president in Wednesday's presidential election, with ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung conceding defeat and congratulating his opponent. read more
Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Christopher Cushing
