Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

S.Korea's president-elect had telephone talks with U.S. Biden - Yonhap

1 minute read

Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, who was elected South Korea’s new president on Thursday, speaks as he is congratulated by party’s members and lawmakers at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea March 10, 2022. Lee Jin-man/Pool via REUTERS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden had telephone talks on Thursday, Yonhap News reported, citing Yoon's party.

Conservative Yoon was elected president in Wednesday's presidential election, with ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung conceding defeat and congratulating his opponent. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters