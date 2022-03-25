1 minute read
S.Korea's president-elect says N.Korea has nothing to gain from provocation
SEOUL, March 25 (Reuters) - South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said North Korea has nothing to gain from provocation, a day after the nuclear-armed North test-fired its largest intercontinental ballistic missile ever.
Yoon, a conservative who was elected on March 9 and will take office in May, made the remarks in a Facebook post on Friday.
Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
