S.Korea's president orders update of plans against N.Korea's nuclear, missile threats
SEOUL, Aug 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's president Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday ordered military officials to update their operation plans against North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats, his office said.
Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; editing by John Stonestreet
