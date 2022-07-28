1 minute read
S.Korea's presidential office expresses deep regret over N.Korea criticism of Yoon -Yonhap
SEOUL, July 28 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's office expressed deep regret over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's criticism of Yoon, the Yonhap news agency said on Thursday.
Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; editing by Philippa Fletcher
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.