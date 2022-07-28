S.Korea's presidential office expresses deep regret over N.Korea criticism of Yoon -Yonhap

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a ceremony marking Korean Memorial Day at the Seoul National cemetery on June 06, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Pool via REUTERS

SEOUL, July 28 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's office expressed deep regret over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's criticism of Yoon, the Yonhap news agency said on Thursday.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; editing by Philippa Fletcher

