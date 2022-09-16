1 minute read
S.Korea's Yoon, Biden expected to discuss currency swap -Yonhap
SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, are expected to discuss a currency swap, the Yonhap news agency said on Friday, quoting a senior official of Yoon's office.
Officials of the two nations are arranging a meeting of the leaders on the sidelines of next week's U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York.
Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
