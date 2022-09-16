S.Korea's Yoon, Biden expected to discuss currency swap -Yonhap

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, are expected to discuss a currency swap, the Yonhap news agency said on Friday, quoting a senior official of Yoon's office.

Officials of the two nations are arranging a meeting of the leaders on the sidelines of next week's U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.