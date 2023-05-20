S.Korea's Yoon, India's Modi agree to step up cooperation on defence, bio-health sectors
SEOUL, May 20 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and agreed to enhance cooperation on defence and bio-health sectors, Yoon's office said.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan as South Korea and India were invited to the summit as guest countries.
Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.