S.Korea's Yoon, Japan's Kishida condemn N.Korea's missile tests

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

SEOUL, Oct 6 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed during a phone call on Thursday that a clear message should be sent to North Korea that its provocation would face consequences, South Korea's presidential office said.

The leaders strongly condemned North Korea's recent missile tests as acts of serious provocation and said reckless provocation must be stopped, it said.

Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Peter Graff

