South Korea's Yoon says North Korea's missiles, nuclear arms threat to world peace

South Korea’s new President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during the 20th Presidential inaugural reception at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea May 10, 2022. Lee Jin-man/Pool via REUTERS

SEOUL, June 6 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Monday North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons programmes have reached a level where they pose a threat to regional and world peace.

Yoon made the comment at a Memorial Day event a day after North Korea launched a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles in probably its largest single test.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.