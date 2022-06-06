South Korea's Yoon says North Korea's missiles, nuclear arms threat to world peace
SEOUL, June 6 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Monday North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons programmes have reached a level where they pose a threat to regional and world peace.
Yoon made the comment at a Memorial Day event a day after North Korea launched a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles in probably its largest single test.
