1 minute read
South Korea's Yoon says 'untrue' media reports damage alliance amid hot mic controversy
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SEOUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Monday "untrue" media reports over his remarks has damaged the country's alliance with the United States after he was caught cursing on a hot mic after a brief chat with U.S. President Joe Biden last week, Yonhap news agency reported.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Christopher Cushing
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.