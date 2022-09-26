South Korea's Yoon says 'untrue' media reports damage alliance amid hot mic controversy

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol takes part in a wreath laying ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable

SEOUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Monday "untrue" media reports over his remarks has damaged the country's alliance with the United States after he was caught cursing on a hot mic after a brief chat with U.S. President Joe Biden last week, Yonhap news agency reported.

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Christopher Cushing

