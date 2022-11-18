S.Korea's Yoon vows to work with international community after North's ICBM launch

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol is pictured during the meeting with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, in Seoul, South Korea, November 17, 2022. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

SEOUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol condemned North Korea's ICBM launch on Friday and said he would work with the international community for a coordinated response to the North's repeated missile launches.

Yoon made the remark at a joint news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez held after their bilateral talks in Seoul.

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks