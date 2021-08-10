Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Slow growth in Japan's bank lending shows COVID-19 cash crunch easing

2 minute read

A Japan Yen note is seen in this illustration photo taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/Files

  • July bank lending rises 1.0% yr/yr after 1.4% gain in June
  • Slowdown reflects easing cash constraints as economy recovers
  • Weak consumption also keeping bank deposit growth elevated

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japan's bank lending rose in July at the slowest annual pace in nearly nine years, data showed on Tuesday, a sign companies were emerging steadily from a cash crunch last year caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the slowdown in lending also reflected sluggish consumption as households hoarded cash instead of spending, underscoring the fragile nature of Japan's economic recovery.

Total bank lending rose 1.0% in July from a year earlier, Bank of Japan data showed, slowing from a 1.4% gain in June and marking the lowest year-on-year increase since November 2012.

Bank lending surged last year when companies were in need of immediate cash to ease the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on business.

"Some companies were paying back loans they tapped as a precaution," a BOJ official told a briefing. "Bank deposits remain at high levels, which shows households are cautious about boosting spending," he added.

The average balance of bank deposits rose 5.7% in July from a year earlier at 831 trillion yen ($7.53 trillion), far exceeding the 578 trillion yen for that of bank lending, the data showed.

Major banks saw lending fall 1.4% in July from a year earlier after a 1.6% drop in June, largely in reaction to last year's surge in fund demand to deal with the pandemic's shock.

Regional banks increased lending by 2.3% in July, a slowdown from a 2.9% gain in June, suggesting that cash constraints were easing even for small and mid-sized borrowers.

Japan's economy emerged from last year's hit from the pandemic thanks to robust overseas demand, though the outlook is clouded by a resurge in COVID-19 infections that is crippling private consumption.

($1 = 110.3400 yen)

Reporting by Leika Kihara; editing by Jane Wardell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 1:28 AM UTCU.S. says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory

The United States said it was up to Afghan security forces to defend the country after Taliban militants captured a sixth provincial capital on Monday, along with border towns and trade routes.

Asia PacificAustralia's COVID-19 outbreak expands, new cases in Melbourne
Asia PacificMyanmar says alleged plot against UN envoy was nothing to do with the country
Asia PacificIndonesia extends COVID-19 curbs as infections spread in regions
Asia PacificSlow growth in Japan's bank lending shows COVID-19 cash crunch easing