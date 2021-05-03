Skip to main content

Asia PacificSmall attacks have not significantly impacted Afghanistan withdrawal -Pentagon

The Pentagon on Monday said "small harassing attacks" in Afghanistan over the weekend had not had a significant impact on the United States' military withdrawal from the country.

"What we've seen are some small harassing attacks over the course of the weekend that have not had any significant impact, certainly not on our people or our resources there and bases," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

