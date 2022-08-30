Solomon Islands says all naval visits on hold as it revises process for port calls

SYDNEY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Solomon Islands government said it has asked all partner countries to put planned naval visits or patrols on hold until a revised process is in place for port visits.

In a statement emailed to Reuters, the office of Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manesseh Sogavare said he wanted to build national capacity to police the Pacific island nation's exclusive economic zones.

Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Editing by Alex Richardson

