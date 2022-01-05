South Korea agrees to buy additional Pfizer COVID-19 pills

Paxlovid, a Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pill, is seen manufactured in Ascoli, Italy, in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on November 16, 2021. Pfizer/Handout via REUTERS

SEOUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - South Korea signed an agreement to buy additional courses of Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) antiviral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid to cover 400,000 people, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Wednesday.

This brings South Korea's total agreed purchases of oral treatments for COVID-19 to treatments from Pfizer for 762,000 people and treatments from Merck for 242,000 people, the KDCA said in a statement.

Pfizer's Paxlovid is expected to be available in the country from mid-January as scheduled, KDCA said.

The South Korean government reinstated distancing curbs in mid-December as record-breaking daily tallies and serious cases strained the medical system. read more

Reporting by Joyce Lee, Editing by Louise Heavens

