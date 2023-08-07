South Korea to evacuate thousands of scouts due to expected typhoon

Participants from UK prepare to leave the 25th World Scout Jamboree in Buan, South Korea, August 5, 2023. Yonhap via REUTERS

SEOUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Monday that it would evacuate thousands of scouts taking part in a jamboree in the southwest of the country from Tuesday due to an expected typhoon.

Kim Sung-ho, a senior interior ministry official, told a briefing that about 36,000 participants would be taken by bus to safer places that would not be in the path of the typhoon.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Ed Davies

