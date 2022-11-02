South Korea fires air-to-ground missiles in response to North Korea launches















SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's military said it fired three air-to-ground missiles towards north of its maritime border with North Korea on Wednesday in response to the North's firing of at least 10 missiles earlier in the day, including one which landed less than 60 kilometres off South Korea's coast.

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











