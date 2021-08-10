Asia Pacific
South Korea July jobless rate falls for a second month
1 minute read
SEOUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's unemployment rate fell in July for a second month even as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic worsened during the summer.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined to a one-year low of 3.3% from 3.7% in June, government data showed on Wednesday, while 542,000 jobs were added.
Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.