South Korea July jobless rate falls for a second month

A woman looks at recruiting information during a job fair in Seoul, South Korea, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files

SEOUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's unemployment rate fell in July for a second month even as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic worsened during the summer.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined to a one-year low of 3.3% from 3.7% in June, government data showed on Wednesday, while 542,000 jobs were added.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

