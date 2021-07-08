Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

South Korea to raise COVID-19 curbs to highest level in Seoul, says PM

1 minute read

People wait in line for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a testing site which is temporarily set up at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/ Heo Ran

SEOUL, July 9 (Reuters) - South Korea will raise coronavirus restrictions to the highest level in capital Seoul and some neighbouring regions from Monday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Friday.

The announcement comes after South Korea reported on Thursday its biggest daily rise in new COVID-19 cases, and a top health official warned the numbers may nearly double by the end of July. read more

Under the new curbs, people are advised to stay home as much as possible, schools are closed, public meetings are restricted to two people after 6.00 p.m. and rallies or other events are banned. Nightclubs and bars would be shut, while restaurants and cafes would be allowed limited seating and only take-out services after 10.00 p.m.

Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · July 8, 2021 · 4:19 PM UTCAnalysis: For Russia, U.S. Afghan exit creates security threat on southern flank

The U.S. exit from Afghanistan is a headache for Moscow which fears spiralling fighting may push refugees into its Central Asian backyard, create a jihadist threat and even stir civil war in one ex-Soviet state, a former Russian diplomat and two analysts said.

Asia PacificJPMorgan finds five emerging economies among most vulnerable to Delta variant
Asia PacificTelenor quits Myanmar with $105 mln sale to Lebanon's M1 Group
Asia PacificAerial images of expanding graves capture Indonesia's deadliest days
Asia PacificSouth Korea to raise COVID-19 curbs to highest level in Seoul, says PM