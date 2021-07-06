Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

South Korea reports highest daily COVID-19 caseload in months

1 minute read

Commuters wearing masks to avoid contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk on a zebra crossing in Seoul, South Korea, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, July 7 (Reuters) - South Korea reported more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since late December, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a COVID-19 response meeting on Wednesday.

Kim said social distancing measures will be extended for the next few days and officials will consider whether to toughen existing rules as the country battles a fourth wave of the pandemic, fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant.

The virus was spreading rapidly among unvaccinated people in their 20s and 30s, Kim said, advising people to get test preemptively.

Around 30% of the country's population of 52 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The highest ever daily caseload reported by South Korea was 1,240, reported on Dec. 25, when the country was experiencing a third wave of the pandemic.

Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Jane Wardell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 12:45 AM UTCU.S. envoy on North Korea speaks with Chinese counterpart

The United States' top envoy for North Korea spoke with his Chinese counterpart on Tuesday, a State Department spokesman said, after Pyongyang's repeated rejection of the Biden administration's attempts to establish dialogue.

Asia PacificSydney COVID-19 lockdown to be extended for another week -media reports
Asia PacificRescuers resume search for 24 missing in Japan landslides
Asia PacificJapan government expects economy to return to pre-COVID levels by year-end
Asia PacificNvidia gives health researchers access to UK supercomputer