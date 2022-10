SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The number of deaths reported from a stampede in a central district of the South Korean capital Seoul has risen to 120, a fire official said.

The incident took place at about 10:20 p.m. (1320 GMT) as a large number of people fell down in a narrow alley during the Halloween events.

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Alison Williams











