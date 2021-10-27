South Korea and U.S. held disarmament, non-proliferation consultation -State Dept

The South Korean and American flags fly next to each other at Yongin, South Korea, August 23, 2016. Courtesy Ken Scar/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The United States and South Korea held a disarmament and non-proliferation consultation on Tuesday, the U.S. State Department said.

U.S. Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins and Republic of Korea Deputy Foreign Minister for Multilateral and Global Affairs Ham Sang-wook held the consultation in Washington D.C. on Oct. 26, the State Department said in a statement.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.