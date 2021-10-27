Asia Pacific
South Korea and U.S. held disarmament, non-proliferation consultation -State Dept
1 minute read
Oct 27 (Reuters) - The United States and South Korea held a disarmament and non-proliferation consultation on Tuesday, the U.S. State Department said.
U.S. Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins and Republic of Korea Deputy Foreign Minister for Multilateral and Global Affairs Ham Sang-wook held the consultation in Washington D.C. on Oct. 26, the State Department said in a statement.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.