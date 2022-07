South Korean foreign minister to visit Japan from July 18 -NHK

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin attends a trilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia July 8, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS/Files

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin will meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a visit to Japan from July 18 for talks, public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday.

Ties have been fraught for years because of the bitter legacy of Japan's occupation of Korea from 1910 to 1945. Recent disagreements have ranged from wartime forced labour to export controls, but the leaders of both nations have expressed interest in improving relations.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

