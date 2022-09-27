U.S. VP Harris set to visit Korean DMZ

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris holds a bilateral meeting with South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (not pictured) in Tokyo, Japan September 27, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the de-militarised zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea on Thursday, according to U.S. and South Korean officials.

The visit was announced on Tuesday by South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo during a meeting with Harris in Tokyo and was later confirmed by a U.S. official.

Harris is in the region to lead a U.S. presidential delegation to the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Nearly 70 years since the Korean Armistice, the visit will underscore the strength" of the "alliance" between Seoul and Washington "in the face of any threats posed" by North Korea, the U.S. official said.

The official asked not to be named discussing a trip that Harris has not officially announced.

Harris would tour the DMZ, meet with service members, receive an operational briefing from U.S. commanders, reflect on the shared sacrifice of American and South Korean soldiers and reaffirm the "ironclad" commitment to South Korean security, the official added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.