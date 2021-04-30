Skip to main content

Asia PacificSouth Korean President Moon to visit White House on May 21

Reuters
1 minute read

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, October 28, 2020. Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit the White House on May 21 for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, highlighting the "ironclad alliance" between South Korea and the United States, the White House said on Thursday.

"President Biden looks forward to working with President Moon to further strengthen our alliance and expand our close cooperation," the White House said in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · April 29, 2021 · 10:32 AM UTCIndonesia pledges new homes for relatives of doomed submariners

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Thursday that authorities would build houses for the relatives of the crew of a submarine that went missing before being found in pieces on the bottom of the Bali Sea, killing all 53 inside.

Asia PacificAs Japanese scepticism grows, organisers say they could hold Olympics without spectators
Asia PacificMyanmar’s war displaces new generation on remote river frontier
Asia PacificAustralia says two deaths not likely to be linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Asia PacificJapan's factory activity expands at fastest pace since early 2018 - PMI