South Korean president promises deregulation, reforms

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a ceremony marking Korean Memorial Day at the Seoul National cemetery on June 06, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Pool via REUTERS

SEOUL, June 16 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol promised on Thursday to remove outdated regulations hindering new businesses while calling for an immediate start to reforming labour practices, the education system and pension programmes.

Yoon, in his second month in office, also said at an event introducing his government's economic policy framework that his government would lower the living cost by helping reduce private sector production costs.

