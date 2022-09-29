North Korea fired ballistic missile off east coast, South Korea says

A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Thursday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, following the firing of two short-range ballistic missiles a day earlier.

The launch came as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited South Korea to staunch the U.S. ally and amid worries that the North is about to conduct a nuclear test – the seventh since 2006 and its first since 2017. read more

Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

