North Korea fired ballistic missile off east coast, South Korea says















SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Thursday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, following the firing of two short-range ballistic missiles a day earlier.

The launch came as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited South Korea to staunch the U.S. ally and amid worries that the North is about to conduct a nuclear test – the seventh since 2006 and its first since 2017. read more

Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky











