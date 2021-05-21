Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Asia PacificSouth Korea's Moon vows to work with U.S. to denuclearize Korean peninsula

U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in participate in an expanded bilateral meeting at the White House, in Washington, U.S. May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday said his country would work closely with the United States to achieve a complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Moon, speaking to reporters after a private meeting with President Joe Biden, said the world welcomed the United States' return to leadership.

He said the two allies would work together on combating the COVID-19 pandemic, rebuilding the global economy and addressing climate change.

