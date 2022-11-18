South Korea's Yoon calls for strong sanctions following North's ICBM launch















SEOUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered officials to push for strong sanctions on North Korea after the reclusive regime fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday.

During an emergency national security council meeting, Yoon also called for implementation of strengthened extended deterrence to counter the North's threats, his office said in a statement.

