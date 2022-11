[1/2] South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol delivers his address during the B20 Summit, ahead of the G20 leaders' summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. Aditya Pradana Putra/G20 Media Center/Handout via REUTERS















SEOUL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will hold a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali on Tuesday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

The meeting will take place at 0900 GMT as the two leaders are in the Indonesian island to attend the G20 summit, the agency said.

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.