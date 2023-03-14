South Korea's Yoon to meet Japan's Kishida in Tokyo on Thursday

[1/2] FILE PHOTO-South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a ceremony of the 104th anniversary of the March 1st Independence Movement Day against Japanese colonial rule, in Seoul on March 1, 2023. Jung Yeon-Je/Pool via REUTERS















SEOUL, March 14 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will travel to Japan for talks on Thursday with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a South Korean official said, days after South Korea announced a plan to end a row between the U.S. allies over wartime forced labour.

Yoon's two-day visit to Japan from Thursday will be the first such trip by a South Koran leader in 12 years.

"This visit ... will be an important milestone in the improvement of relations between South Korea and Japan which has been promoted by the Yoon administration since inauguration," Yoon's national security adviser, Kim Sung-han, told a briefing on Tuesday.

South Korea announced last week that its companies would compensate victims of forced labour under Japan's colonial rule from 1910-1945, seeking to end a dispute that has undermined U.S.-led efforts to present a unified front against China and North Korea.

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.