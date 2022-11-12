South Korea's Yoon hopes for co-operation with China, Japan

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol attends the ASEAN summit held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

SEOUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Saturday he hoped for the early activation of a mechanism for three-way ties with China and Japan.

At a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Yoon urged stronger joint efforts to overcome complex future crises, such as those stemming from war and rights abuses worldwide as well as risks to security of food and energy brought by climate change.

Reporting by Joyce Lee and Minwoo Park; Editing by William Mallard and Clarence Fernandez

