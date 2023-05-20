South Korea's Yoon thanks Japan's Kishida for his efforts to mend ties

[1/2] South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a joint press conference after their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on May 7, 2023. ... Read more















SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Sunday that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's words resonated with many South Koreans when earlier this month he said that "his heart hurts" for those who suffered from forced labour under Japan's colonial rule.

Yoon made the remark at a meeting with Kishida on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima in Japan

Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Cynthia Osterman











