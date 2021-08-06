Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

S&P Global downgrades China Evergrande, subsidiaries

1 minute read

An exterior view of China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong, China March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

SHANGHAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - S&P Global has downgraded the ratings of heavily indebted developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) and its subsidiaries, citing an escalating risk of non-payment of debt.

S&P downgraded Evergrande and subsidiaries Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd and Tianji Holding Ltd to "CCC" from "B-" and lowered the long-term issue rating on U.S. dollar notes issued by Evergrande and guaranteed by Tianji to "CCC-" from "CCC+", the agency said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 12:36 AM UTCTaliban target provincial Afghan cities in response to U.S. strikes, commanders say

Taliban militants have switched strategy from targeting rural areas of Afghanistan to attacking provincial cities, in response to increased U.S. air strikes after the United States said it was ending its longest war, three militant commanders said.

Asia PacificS.Korea extends social distancing curbs to reduce COVID-19 cases
Asia PacificBiden pledges 'no strings' Pacific pandemic support
Asia PacificIndonesian blockbuster IPO to set tone for Southeast Asia tech sector
Asia PacificVictoria enters sixth pandemic lockdown as Australia widens restrictions