Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Spain ends Afghan evacuation, all diplomatic staff safe in Dubai

1 minute read

Afghan citizens who have been evacuated from Kabul arrive at Torrejon Air Base in Torrejon de Ardoz, outside Madrid, Spain, August 24, 2021. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

MADRID, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Spain has concluded its evacuation of personnel from Afghanistan and the last evacuees are expected to land at the Torrejon military airbase near Madrid later on Friday, the government said.

Two military planes carrying the last 81 Spaniards out of Kabul arrived in Dubai early on Friday morning, the government said in a statement.

The planes were also carrying four Portuguese soldiers and 83 Afghans who had worked with NATO countries.

"These two flights conclude the evacuation of Spanish personnel and Afghan allies and their families," the statement read.

Over the course of its rescue mission Spain evacuated 1,898 Afghans who had worked with western countries the United Nations or the European Union.

Reporting by Nathan Allen; Editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 5:37 AM UTC

Malaysia's new PM retains finance minister, senior figures in cabinet

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob unveiled his cabinet on Friday, re-appointing the finance minister and several others from the previous administration, in the hope of restoring political stability amid a COVID-19 crisis.

Asia Pacific
Analysis: Southeast Asia tech dealmaking booms as investors place post-COVID bets
Asia Pacific
Sydney cases dip as Australia debates COVID-19 reopening plans
Asia Pacific
Rio Tinto yet to pay compensation over sacred site destruction
Asia Pacific
Myanmar to vaccinate Rohingya minority, won't leave any behind -army spokesman

Myanmar will vaccinate the minority Rohingya people against the coronavirus in Rakhine state, a spokesman for its ruling military council said on Friday.