Asia Pacific

Spain's hub for EU's Afghan allies will have capacity for 1,000 people

1 minute read

MADRID, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Spain-based hub to receive Afghan refugees who have worked with European Union institutions will have capacity for 1,000 people, Spain's foreign minister said on Friday.

Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told Spain's state broadcaster RTVE the hub would be the entry door to the EU for such refugees and their families.

People received at the hub - which includes a COVID-19 testing area - will then be sent on to different EU countries, immigration minister Jose Luis Escriva said on Thursday.

Reporting by Inti Landauro, writing by Clara-Laeila Laudette, editing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

