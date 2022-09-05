1 minute read
Sri Lanka appoints committee for repatriation of refugees from India - statement
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
COLOMBO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's government has appointed a committee to facilitate the repatriation of Sri Lankan refugees from India, according to a statement from the government on Monday.
The government said about 58,000 Sri Lankans are currently residing in Tamil Nadu, India, as refugees and only 3,800 of them are ready to return at present.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo; writing by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Hugh Lawson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.