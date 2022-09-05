Sri Lanka appoints committee for repatriation of refugees from India - statement

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A Navy officer stands in front of India's and Sri Lanka's national flags as Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Shoor is in the Colombo port during its visit in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's government has appointed a committee to facilitate the repatriation of Sri Lankan refugees from India, according to a statement from the government on Monday.

The government said about 58,000 Sri Lankans are currently residing in Tamil Nadu, India, as refugees and only 3,800 of them are ready to return at present.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo; writing by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.