Sri Lanka appoints nine new cabinet members

The Sri Lankan government logo is seen at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

COLOMBO, May 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka appointed nine new cabinet members on Friday, among them ministers for the critical portfolios of health, trade and tourism, as the island nation battles its worst economic crisis in history.

"Nine cabinet ministers of the new all-party government took their oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa," a presidential news statement said.

Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe took over as prime minister this month to form a new cabinet after the president's elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned from the job.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.