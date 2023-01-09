Sri Lanka cabinet approves cost-reflective electricity tariff

Amila Uduwerell, an IT officer who is home-based uses a car battery to charge his laptops as he works during the seven hours power outage, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's cabinet on Monday approved a cost-reflective electricity tariff to be take effect this month, Power Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said, without specifying a date.

The tariff would cover input costs such as coal and power generation. Sri Lanka hiked electricity tariffs by 75% last August and a cabinet proposal to raise a further 25% had been under consideration on Monday.

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Mark Heinrich

