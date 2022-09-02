Sri Lanka court allows former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa to travel overseas

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Basil Rajapaksa, one of the brothers of Sri Lanka's president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, gestures as he leaves after he announced that he had resigned from parliament, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's highest court has allowed former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa to travel overseas until Jan. 15, anti-corruption body Transparency International Sri Lanka said on Friday.

"Court allowed Basil Rajapaksa to travel overseas upon a request made by his counsel seeking permission to go for medical check-ups. He is supposed to return by 15th January 2023," said Transparency International, which had sought a ban on his travels.

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

