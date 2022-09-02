1 minute read
Sri Lanka court allows former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa to travel overseas
COLOMBO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's highest court has allowed former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa to travel overseas until Jan. 15, anti-corruption body Transparency International Sri Lanka said on Friday.
"Court allowed Basil Rajapaksa to travel overseas upon a request made by his counsel seeking permission to go for medical check-ups. He is supposed to return by 15th January 2023," said Transparency International, which had sought a ban on his travels.
Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
