Sri Lanka court bars former prime minister from leaving the country

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa wears a protective mask as he attends the presentation of new government's policy statement during the inaugural session of the new Parliament, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO, July 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's top court on Friday barred former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country without permission until July 28, anti-corruption group Transparency International Sri Lanka said.

Three other former officials, including two former central bank governors, also cannot travel outside the country without the court's permission till July 28, the group said in a tweet.

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

